President Ilham Aliyev: New Era Of Peace Begins Between Azerbaijan And Armenia
“Today marks, or I would even say, a new stage - the stage of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Reaching the initialing of a peace agreement less than two years after the last military clashes demonstrates that both countries have shown a high level of political will,” the President stated.
President Ilham Aliyev also underscored that the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia deserves the highest recognition.
