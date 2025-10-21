Azerbaijan, Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna Wealth Fund, And Investment Holding Discuss Co-Op Opportunities (PHOTO)

The discussion was held during a meeting of the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev with Samruk-Kazyna, established to manage Kazakhstan's state assets, as part of his visit to Astana.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.