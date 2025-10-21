Oman's Inflation Rate Rises 1.1% In September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Sultanate of Oman's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.1% in September 2025 compared to the same month of 2024 (base year 2018), according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The average inflation rate during the period from January to September 2025 increased by 0.8%, the data showed.

The report indicated that the miscellaneous goods and services group recorded the highest price increase, with an average inflation rate of 6.4% during the first nine months of 2025 and a year-on-year rise of 7.6% in September.

This was followed by the transport group, which rose 4.5%, and the restaurants and hotels group, which increased 2.6%. The health group recorded a rise of 0.8%, while prices in the clothing and footwear group went up 0.4%, and the education group edged slightly higher by 0.1%.

Prices in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group, along with the communications and tobacco groups, remained stable without any significant changes.

At the governorate level, Al Dhahirah recorded the highest inflation rate at 1.9% by the end of September 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, while Al Wusta registered the lowest rate at 0.4%.