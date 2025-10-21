Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market To Reach $34.09 Billion By 2029 With 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Size And Growth?The market size of deep frozen packaging logistics has seen a pronounced expansion in recent years. It is set to escalate from $22.64 billion in 2024 to $24.62 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The expansion during the historic period is due to factors such as the thriving pharmaceutical industry, the rise in global trade of perishable products, the surge in online grocery shopping and doorstep delivery services, stricter regulations on food safety and quality, augmented investment in cold chain infrastructure, the increasing number of clinical trials, and the growth in agricultural exports necessitating deep frozen conditions.

The market size of deep frozen packaging logistics is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $34.09 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The expansion forecasted for this period is credited to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions, investments in research and development, progress in the retail sector, increased healthcare expenditure, and a growing consciousness about food safety and pharmaceutical effectiveness. Key trends anticipated during this period involve advanced insulation technology, the use of IoT devices for immediate monitoring, increased application of AI for predictive analysis and optimization, geographical expansion, increased use of big data analytics, expansion of cold storage facilities, advanced risk management to minimize disruptions, introduction of new packaging materials, and the incorporation of diverse transportation modes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market?

The surge in digital grocery purchases is set to foster the expansion of the deep-frozen packaging logistics market in the future. Buying groceries online through websites and applications is gaining traction due to convenience, time efficiency, a wide variety of products, hectic lifestyle patterns, advancements in technology, competitive costs, and enhanced delivery services. Deep frozen packaging logistics ensures the preservation of frozen food products like vegetables, meats, and ready-made meals by maintaining low temperatures throughout transport. This method prevents food from spoiling, retains nutritional benefits, and makes sure the items reach the consumers in the best condition. For example, in June 2022, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), a trade association in the UK for food and grocery outlets, approximated the worth of the UK 's retail grocery market to be $282 billion (£217 billion). They forecasted an 11.3% rise to $313 billion (£241 billion) by 2027. Consequently, the growth in digital grocery shopping is fuelling the expansion of the deep-frozen packaging logistics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market?

Major players in the Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics include:

. Cardinal Health Inc.

. DHL

. United Parcel Service of America Inc.

. FedEx Corporation

. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

. Sonoco ThermoSafe

. Catalent Inc.

. Marken

. Glatt group

. Cryoport Systems LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market?

Key players in the deep-frozen packaging logistics marketplace are innovating ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics services to accommodate the rigorous demands of transporting and preserving deep-frozen goods. These specific logistics services safeguard the quality and safety of deep-frozen items by ensuring they are kept at the necessary ultra-low temperatures, typically under -60°C, during shipment and storage. For example, Nippon Express, a logistics firm based in Japan, introduced an ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics service in June 2022 specifically for the pharmaceutical sector, which has the capability to manage goods needing temperatures between -20°C and -85°C. This service targets the pharmaceutical market and globally incorporates quality control systems and infrastructure enhancements to fulfill Good Distribution Practices (GDP) guidelines.

How Is The Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Segmented?

The deep frozen packaging logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, Maritime Transport

2) By Materials: Clinical Trials, Cell And Gene Therapies, Reagents, Cell Culture Media

3) By Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Air Transport: Express Air Cargo, Standard Air Cargo, Charter Services

2) By Land Transport: Road Transport (Trucks), Rail Transport

3) By Maritime Transport: Container Shipping, Bulk Shipping, Refrigerated Vessel Shipping

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market?

In 2024, Europe led the way in the deep frozen packaging logistics market. Growth is projected to be most rapid in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report analyzes the deep frozen packaging logistics market across the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

