Metal Additive Manufacturing Market To Grow At 16.7% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size And Growth?The market size of metal additive manufacturing has witnessed notable expansion in the recent past. The market, which was worth $5.29 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $6.02 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This ascent in the historic duration is linked to worldwide industrialization, higher adoption rates in the automotive industry, expanded aerospace segment, burgeoning healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing industry.

The market size for metal additive manufacturing is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years. It's expected to surge to $11.18 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The prediction for growth in the coming period can be ascribed to factors such as the rising dental industry, expanding educational institutions, enhanced efficiency, a growing emphasis on cost reduction, and an increasing focus on weight reduction. The forecast period will witness major trends such as progress in 3D printing, the incorporation of automation and streamlined workflows, technological and product innovations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Metal Additive Manufacturing Market?

The rise in the use of metal additive manufacturing technology in the aerospace domain is projected to accelerate the expansion of the metal additive manufacturing market. The aerospace industry involves the design, fabrication, operation, and upkeep of spacecraft, aircraft, satellites, and their related parts. The sector utilizes metal additive manufacturing to manufacture lightweight components, decrease the weight of spacecraft and aircraft, enhance fuel economy, and lower emissions. For example, in May 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a national statistical agency based in Australia, reported that manufacturing industries in Australia saw an increase in EBITDA to 51,574 in 2022, a boost from 50,446 in 2021. Thus, the integration of metal additive manufacturing technology in the aerospace industry is stimulating the metal additive manufacturing market's demand.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Metal Additive Manufacturing include:

. Trumpf Inc.

. Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions

. DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd.

. Hoganas AB

. EOS GmbH

. Renishaw PLC

. Stratasys Ltd.

. Materialise NV

. Desktop Metal Inc.

. SLM Solutions Group AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market?

The increase in the use of robots within additive manufacturing is a significant trend gathering steam within the metal additive manufacturing industry. Companies in this space are focusing on using robotic innovations to magnify productivity and expand their market reach. ADDiTEC, an American metal additive manufacturing solutions provider, exemplified this trend in November 2022 when they created the AMRC-P (additive manufacturing robot cell-portable), an ingenious and fully autonomous robotic metal AM device. The AMRC-P is adaptable to all types of industrial robots, suiting each specific business requirement. Furthermore, it includes innovative software tools that cater to elaborate multi-axis geometrics, thereby simplifying printing processes for both seasoned and novice users. This flexible software caters to different customer needs by allowing tailored parameter settings.

How Is The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Segmented?

The metal additive manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Powder Bed Fusion, Sheet Lamination, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting

2) By Component: System, Materials, Services And Parts

3) By Application: Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Healthcare And Dental Industry, Tools And Mold, Academic Institutions, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Selective Laser Melting (SLM): Metal Powder SLM, Alloy SLM

2) By Electron Beam Melting (EBM): Titanium EBM, Cobalt-Chromium EBM

3) By Powder Bed Fusion: Laser Powder Bed Fusion, Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion

4) By Sheet Lamination: Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Ultrasonic Additive Manufacturing (UAM)

5) By Directed Energy Deposition: Laser Directed Energy Deposition, Arc-Based Directed Energy Deposition

6) By Binder Jetting: Metal Binder Jetting, Composite Binder Jetting

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market?

In 2024, North America led the metal additive manufacturing market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the metal additive manufacturing market incorporates an analysis of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

