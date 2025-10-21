Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna Vs Whole House! Explosive Fight For Spoon Wash

What began as a simple kitchen duty turned into a fiery house battle! Gaurav Khanna clashed with almost everyone after refusing to wash a few spoons. From Kunickaa's accusation to Amaal and Nehal stepping in, the house erupted in chaos - and Gaurav stood his ground like a lone warrior!

