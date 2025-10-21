Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna Vs Whole House! Explosive Fight For Spoon Wash


2025-10-21 05:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

What began as a simple kitchen duty turned into a fiery house battle! Gaurav Khanna clashed with almost everyone after refusing to wash a few spoons. From Kunickaa's accusation to Amaal and Nehal stepping in, the house erupted in chaos - and Gaurav stood his ground like a lone warrior!

MENAFN21102025007385015968ID1110224983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search