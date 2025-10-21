Bigg Boss 19: Malti Clashes With Farrhana, Shehbaz Altaf Raja's Concert Lights-Up The House

Farrhana and Malti's persistent verbal spats dominated the latest 'Bigg Boss' episode, with tensions increasing over personal remarks and alliances. In the midst of the drama, Altaf Raja delivered a passionate live performance for the audience.

The episode began with Farrhana requesting Pranit to roast her. Pranit cautioned her she may become angry, but she persisted. He taunted her for not folding her blanket, causing Amaal to comment on Pranit's double standards and playfully refer to him as "Zazu" once more.

Meanwhile, Malti and Shehbaz battled, with Shehbaz refusing to heed her orders and Malti accusing him of repeated provocation. Baseer and Amaal attempted to negotiate, but tension continued. Meanwhile, Gaurav informed Farrhana that Nehal had befriended Baseer, thereby sidelining her and raising arguments about game alliances and obligations.

Farrhana chastised Malti for speaking without thinking, but Malti maintained her position. Tanya and Amaal sided with Farrhana, resulting in heated exchanges between the two ladies. Farrhana accused Malti of seeking fans rather than friends, while Shehbaz suggested that viewers tune in merely to watch their conflicts. Baseer and others attempted to mediate but were unsuccessful, with Malti claiming that she could never be Farrhana's friend.

Later, Malti confronted Kunickaa about gaslighting conflicts, saying that she does not disrespect elders. Another dispute broke out when Malti commented on Farrhana's language. Malti also talked about Tanya's internet presence, laughing about how people scrutinise everything she does, from her videos to her attire.

On a lighter side, Malti had a sweet moment with Ashnoor, and Gaurav, Abhishek, and Pranit entertained the audience with playful imitations of Mridul's marriage preparations. Discussions over Tanya's characteristics and apparent "fakeness" continued, with Kunickaa telling Malti to avoid commenting on appearances, and Tanya urged to tackle difficulties head-on.

The show ended on a high note with Altaf Raja's live performance inside the Bigg Boss house. The detainees were spotted enjoying their beautiful vocals, creating a festive atmosphere amidst the ongoing house violence.