Who Is Manju Asrani? Know Details About Late Actor Asrani's Wife And More

Who Is Asrani's Wife Manju: After the death of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, his wife Manju Asrani has come into the limelight. She secretly performed Asrani's last rites to fulfill her husband's final wish. Find out everything about Manju Asrani.

Asrani's last wish was a private funeral. His wife Manju honored this, holding the rites with only a few people before publicly announcing his death.

Govardhan Asrani's wife, Manju, was a Bollywood actress. Before marriage, she was known as Manju Bansal. She acted in many popular 1970s films like 'Chor Sipahi' and 'Namak Haraam'.

Reports say Asrani and Manju first met on a film set in the 1970s. They worked together in films like 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar' before marrying.

After marriage, Asrani and Manju acted together in many films, including 'Tapasya', 'Chandi Sona', and 'Jurmana'. They also co-starred in the 1980 film 'Hum Nahin Sudhrenge'.

After marriage, Manju focused on her family, supporting Asrani. In 1995, she directed the film 'Maa Ki Mamta'. Information about her current activities is not available.