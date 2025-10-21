Jupiter's Gaze On Saturn After 100 Years: 4 Zodiac Signs To Get Super Lucky

Jupiter's rare gaze on Saturn after 100 years is set to bring major luck to four zodiac signs. This powerful astrological event will boost success, fortune, and growth. Find out if your sign is blessed!

In Vedic astrology, Jupiter and Saturn are powerful planetary influencers, known for their long-term impact. On 18 October, Jupiter entered its exalted sign, Cancer, and cast its divine gaze (drishti) on Saturn, currently positioned in Pisces. This rare alignment is considered highly significant and spiritually potent.

Saturn in Pisces is transiting Jupiter's star, Purattathi. Jupiter's gaze now falls on Saturn, an auspicious union said to bring wisdom, virtue, and stability. Four zodiac signs will benefit greatly.

Capricorns will see great benefits. With Saturn in the 3rd house and Jupiter in the 7th, your hard work will pay off. Workplace struggles will end, and you'll gain recognition.

For Virgos, Jupiter enters the 11th house, aspecting Saturn in the 7th. This boosts income and helps fulfill long-held dreams. It's a great time to buy property as financial hurdles clear.

Geminis will find many opportunities for progress. Married life will be happy, and new ventures will succeed. Expect chances for foreign travel or work. Your income and social influence will grow.

Cancers will see huge success at work and in business. Investments will pay off, and promotions are likely. Delays will vanish.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.