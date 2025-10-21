403
Chile's Peso Holds Its Ground As Copper And A Softer Dollar Steady Nerves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso opened Tuesday near 951 per dollar, almost exactly where it ended Monday.
That calm hides an important story: Chile's currency is sitting at the crossroads of three global forces-copper prices, the U.S. dollar cycle, and risk appetite-and, for now, all three are leaning just enough in its favor.
Copper, Chile's lifeblood export, is holding close to $5.00 a pound, signaling tight supply and decent industrial demand. The U.S. Dollar Index remains in the high-98s-off recent peaks-removing the strongest headwind to emerging-market currencies.
And equities from New York to Asia staged a relief rally on Monday, reflected in Santiago's S&P IPSA, which rose 0.33% to 9,159.75 and is edging back toward early-September highs.
The local fundamentals are not shouting, but they are supportive. September inflation is running at roughly 4.4% year on year, easing from earlier levels and allowing the Central Bank to keep policy steady at 4.75%.
That mix-contained prices, credible monetary policy, and firm commodity income-gives international investors a simple read: Chile remains one of Latin America's cleaner macro stories when the global tide isn't working against it.
Technically, USD/CLP is in a stalemate. Both the daily and four-hour charts show a tight 948–956 range, momentum indicators hovering around neutral, and price action pinned to clustered moving averages.
A break below 948 would likely target 942–938; above 956 points to 962–968. In other words, the next move will probably be led from abroad.
Foreign Money Still Sets the Tone in Chile
The story behind the story is flow. Foreign money still sets the tone in Chile -through the peso, through copper-linked earnings expectations, and via equity ETFs.
Monday's lighter-than-average turnover and small outflows in the main Chile ETF suggest global cues, not domestic headlines, drove the session.
That's a reminder to readers outside the country: Chile is a liquid proxy for the world's view on commodities and disciplined macro policy.
When the dollar softens and copper is firm, the peso stabilizes and the IPSA breathes. If the dollar snaps back or growth jitters return, Chile will feel it quickly.
Watch three dials to understand what comes next: the dollar index (sub-99 is CLP-friendly), copper's ability to stay near $5, and any new guidance from the Central Bank.
