Al Duhail's Struggling Start Continues With Defeat To Al Wahda In Abu Dhabi

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail's struggles in the AFC Champions League Elite continued as they fell to a 1-3 defeat against Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Krzysztof Piatek gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute at Al Nahyan Stadium, but Al Wahda responded strongly. Omar Khrbin equalised from the penalty spot in the 35th minute before Brahima Diarra put the hosts ahead with a stoppage-time goal (45+2).

Ala Zouhir sealed the victory with a spectacular overhead kick in the 67th minute, securing all three points for the Emirati side. The defeat leaves Al Duhail in 10th place with just one point from three matches while Al Wahda moved up to seven points.

“We had a good start and were the better side, taking the lead and creating chances we didn't convert,” Al Duhail's Youssef Ayman said after the match.

“We made some defensive errors that led to our second loss, when we could've had a better result. We must correct these mistakes to return stronger. We'll work hard to get wins in the upcoming rounds.”

Al Wahda started on the front foot, pressing high from the opening whistle. Diarra registered the game's first attempt, setting the tone early on.

Khrbin had two efforts blocked in quick succession and Caio Canedo missed a golden opportunity, firing wide from a promising position after an excellent setup by Zouhir.

Despite the pressure from the home side, it was Al Duhail who struck first. Sultan Al Brake delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Adil Boulbina, who squared it to Piatek. The Polish forward finished with a composed volley from close range to give the Red Knights the lead.

Al Wahda, however, responded quickly. Khrbin converted a penalty with confidence, sending goalkeeper Arthur Desmas the wrong way after Jean-Charles Castelletto was penalised for a foul inside the box.

Castelletto thought he had restored the lead for Al Duhail shortly after, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

In added time of the first half, Diarra showcased his skill with a brilliant finish. Dusan Tadic floated a lobbed pass into the area and while Diarra's initial effort was blocked by Ayman, he reacted first to the rebound, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home from the left side of the six-yard box.

Al Duhail pushed for an equaliser in the second half, with Edmilson Junior testing goalkeeper Mohamed Al Shamsi, but the Al Wahda shot-stopper was equal to the task.

In the 67th minute, Tadic's shot from outside the box deflected off a defender and Zouhir reacted acrobatically, firing a stunning overhead kick from near the penalty spot to seal the win.

Al Duhail will now look to bounce back when they face Shabab Al Ahli on November 3.