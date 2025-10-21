403
Joe Biden Completes Session of Radiation Therapy
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden successfully completed a session of radiation therapy on Monday as part of his ongoing treatment for prostate cancer.
The 82-year-old Biden, who was diagnosed earlier this year with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones, has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis in May.
Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, shared a video on social media capturing the moment her father rang a silver bell at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia.
She wrote, “Rung the Bell!” in her Instagram story, expressing her appreciation for the medical team. “Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!” she added.
Ringing the bell is a symbolic gesture in cancer care, signifying the completion of a treatment phase and celebrating a patient’s progress. In a separate photo, Ashley posted a picture of her father with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and their two grandchildren.
“Dad has been so damn brave throughout his treatment. Grateful,” she wrote, highlighting the strength her father has shown throughout this difficult time.
Earlier this month, Biden's spokesperson confirmed that the former president had started radiation therapy as part of his battle against prostate cancer.
According to his office, the cancer diagnosis involves an aggressive form that had spread to his bones.
