Due To Yellow Fever Alert In Costa Rica: Sanitary Cordon Is Strengthened On Bocas Del Toro Border

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Health (MINSA) has strengthened health control measures in the province of Bocas del Toro, after a case of yellow fever was confirmed in Costa Rica. The measures include the implementation of a sanitary cordon and the intensification of epidemiological surveillance at border crossings, especially in the Guabito area, where the largest flow of entry from the neighboring country is recorded. MINSA Regional Director Daryl Palmore reported that the process of obtaining new doses of the international yellow fever vaccine has begun, with the goal of ensuring its availability in the province and protecting communities along the border. The health alert was activated after Costa Rican authorities confirmed two cases of yellow fever in women from the jungle region of Peru.

One of them had a full vaccination schedule and did not present symptoms, while the other, without immunization, did develop the disease. The Ministry of Health reiterated that anyone entering the country from endemic areas must present an international yellow fever vaccination certificate or, if not, receive the corresponding dose upon arrival. In addition, the institution urged the population to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in their homes and to maintain preventive measures, especially those planning to travel to or from countries where the virus is circulating. The ministry maintains constant monitoring in Bocas del Toro and at the country's main border points to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases and safeguard public health.