Due To Yellow Fever Alert In Costa Rica: Sanitary Cordon Is Strengthened On Bocas Del Toro Border -
One of them had a full vaccination schedule and did not present symptoms, while the other, without immunization, did develop the disease. The Ministry of Health reiterated that anyone entering the country from endemic areas must present an international yellow fever vaccination certificate or, if not, receive the corresponding dose upon arrival. In addition, the institution urged the population to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in their homes and to maintain preventive measures, especially those planning to travel to or from countries where the virus is circulating. The ministry maintains constant monitoring in Bocas del Toro and at the country's main border points to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases and safeguard public health.
