Bitcoin: Bull Market May Be In Its Final Stages

The crypto market capitalisation fell by 3.1% to $3.65 trillion during the day. The bulls failed to push the market above the recent highs of $3.95 trillion, and we are seeing the formation of an active short-term downtrend. This will be confirmed if the next local low is $3.35 trillion. These levels are already below the 200-day average, which will attract the attention of long-term sellers. So, we continue to closely monitor market dynamics near $3.5 trillion, where a meaningful moving average is located.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment