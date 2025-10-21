Looking for inspiration for your Halloween-themed party this year? This tool has the answer.

Simply spin this spooky 'slot machine' and you'll be given loads of ideas for snacks that are both mouth-watering – and blood-curdling - at the same time.

They include Puff Pastry Intestines and Vampire Hot Dogs.

It comes after a poll found Halloween is now the second most popular family event of the year after Christmas.

A study of 2,000 mums and dads of children aged three to 13, commissioned by Herta, found they will spend an average of £285 and almost 23 hours preparing for the day.

With 89 per cent of those polled favouring the festive season, followed by 45 per cent who love Halloween and 34 per cent going big for New Year's Day.

The research found 72 per cent will go 'all out' with the spooky day, dressing up, trick or treating and hosting parties.

Preparing for October 31st includes an average of two hours and 53 minutes dedicated to planning and buying food, and three hours sourcing and making outfits.

A fifth (21 per cent) are hosting a Halloween party this year, planning themed food and games, with apple bobbing and hot dogs most likely to feature.

While 27 per cent of parents are planning a special dinner for their family on Oct 31st, and 46 per cent will splash out on treats that won't leave the house.

Gemma Serdet, senior brand manager for Herta [], which commissioned the research, said: "Halloween has become a firm fixture in the calendar for UK families, and it's no longer just about trick or treating.

“If you think back just a few years, it felt like there was a bit of resistance to the holiday, but families are really embracing it now and enjoying all the spooky season has to offer.

“Parents are leaning into the celebrations with everything from costumes to decorations and – most importantly – food.”

The research also found that an average of £32 is spent on fancy dress outfits, £20 goes on pumpkins to carve, and £30.41 is splashed out on food to entertain guests, children and adults included.

But of those who will be going all-out to celebrate this year, nine in 10 still want to make it as affordable as possible.

As 54 per cent want to buy treats for anyone who comes to the door, 48 per cent will decorate the inside of the house, and 42 per cent the outside.

More than one in 20 (six per cent) even admitted to putting more effort into Halloween than Christmas, as a seasonal event.

And it was deemed more enjoyable for families than Easter, New Year's Eve and Bonfire Night, according to the OnePoll data.

Top games for people planning a spooky party were a Halloween treasure hunt (48 per cent), ghoulish charades (47 per cent) and 'Pass the Pumpkin' (41 per cent).

And they expect to host an average of 14 people per occasion, including both children and adults.

Gemma Serdet for Herta [recipes/], added:“Whether families are choosing to attend or host a party this Halloween, there's a real demand for fun, affordable, and easy-to-make themed food.

“It's also a great chance for families to enjoy quality time together and get creative in the kitchen.”

THE AVERAGE COST OF HALLOWEEN:

. Halloween makeup/face paints: £19.28

. Costumes:

. Party food:

. Drinks:

. Sweets and treats:

. Gift bags and goodies:

. Downloading movies:

. Games:

. Buckets/baskets:

. Indoor decorations:

. Outdoor decorations:

. Pumpkins:

TOTAL: