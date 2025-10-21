403
NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Performs Removal of One of Largest Reported Kidney Stones in the UAE By Endoscopic Method
Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2025
NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has successfully performed the removal of an unusually large kidney stone, one of the largest reported in the UAE, using a minimally invasive endoscopic method, marking a new milestone in the country’s urological care.
A 40-year-old Filipino patient, Mrs. Analiza, presented to the hospital’s Urology Department with persistent left-sided flank pain, recurring urinary tract infections and mild fever which she had suffered for two months. Diagnostic imaging, including ultrasound, CT scan and nuclear kidney scan, revealed a massive 12.1 x 6.7 cm staghorn shaped kidney stone occupying almost the entire left kidney and severely compressing the organ. Despite the reduced kidney function of only 20%, the surgical team decided to preserve the organ through a complex endoscopic procedure.
The challenging surgery was led by Dr. Yogesh Bhandari, Chief Consultant Urologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Over a 4.5-hour operation, the team successfully removed the entire stone by breaking it into pieces using a multi-puncture percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) technique—without the need to resort to traditional open surgery.
“This case was particularly challenging because of the stone’s size, complexity of the kidney anatomy and the reduced kidney function,” explained Dr. Yogesh Bhandari. “By using advanced endoscopic technology and precision planning, we were able to remove the entire stone through five small incisions over the back, preserving the residual kidney function and ensuring a smooth recovery for the patient.”
The patient recovered without complications and was discharged within just four days.
“This success story highlights the exceptional capability of our urology department and our commitment to bringing advanced, minimally invasive treatments to the UAE,” added Dr. Bhandari.
The hospital’s achievement reinforces NMC Specialty Hospital’s leadership in delivering world-class, patient-centred healthcare, combining medical innovation with compassionate care.
