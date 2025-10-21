403
Dubai Offshore Sailing Club Hosts Community Open Day with Focus on Women in Water Sports
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, 1 November 2025 for a Community Open Day, offering a full schedule of free activities and introductory sessions designed to encourage participation in sailing and other water sports.
Supported by the Women on Water (WOW) initiative, the event highlights the growing role of women in sailing and aims to make the sport more accessible to the wider Dubai community.
Open Access to Watersports for All
The day begins at 10:00 AM with hands-on sessions open to all experience levels. Activities include:
• Introductory sailing sessions with RYA-certified instructors
• Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP) experiences
• A yacht sailing clinic focused on keelboat skills
Spotlight on Women at the Helm: The WOW Pursuit Race
A key feature of the afternoon is the WOW Pursuit Race, organised in collaboration with Women on Water, an initiative dedicated to increasing female participation in sailing.
• 13:30 – Race briefing
• 14:30 – 16:00 – WOW Pursuit Race
• 17:30 – Prize giving ceremony
All keelboats are invited to take part, with a strong focus on encouraging female helms to lead. The race celebrates skill, inclusion, and community spirit.
An Open Invitation to the Community
Alex Cociuban, DOSC Training Centre Manager, said:
“Our Open Day is an opportunity for people to discover sailing in a relaxed and supportive setting. With the support of Women on Water, we’re proud to provide a platform for new sailors—especially women—to get involved.”
DOSC continues to strengthen its role in Dubai’s sporting landscape by supporting a diverse and inclusive sailing community.
For the full schedule and to register, visit the sign up form.
