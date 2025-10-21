403
Smart Warehousing Market is USD 27.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.6%
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 20th October 2025 – Growing need for faster and more reliable order fulfillment provides substantial opportunity for the implementation of smart warehouse systems. Order cycle durations in typical manual warehouses vary depending on order volume and warehouse configuration. According to research, regular e-commerce delivery timeframes range from 24 hours to seven days.
These solutions assist in getting real-time intelligence, accelerating workflows, and improving inventory management, allowing businesses to deal with seasonal spikes and unanticipated surges in online orders, resulting in increased revenue and a competitive edge.
These technologies maximize space use and enable scalable operations that can absorb high demand periods, resulting in enhanced profitability. Intelligent solutions turn warehouse operations into smart, data-driven systems that allow businesses to adapt flexibly to market variations. It contributes to the acceleration of e-commerce growth while also strengthening operational resilience.
However, revenue growth in the smart warehousing sector is hindered by complicated interoperability issues caused by obsolete technologies. Many warehouses employ out-of-date software and conventional control methods. These systems are not compatible with modern automation technologies like robotics, AI-powered analytics, IoT sensors, and self-driving mobile robots. It creates operational issues that complicate the implementation of smart storage technologies.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Based on component segment, Software segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% by 2032.
Smart warehouses increasingly rely on cutting-edge digital technologies to manage complicated operations in a cost-effective manner. Warehousing software, which includes warehouse management systems (WMS), inventory monitoring, labor management, and integration platforms, allows businesses to manage automated processes, improve workflows, and get real-time visibility into their operations.
Based on end-use, fulfillment center segment registered a significant revenue share in 2024.
Major fulfillment centers are integrating a smart solution platform that is expected to increase revenue share by 2032. For example, on September 16th, 2025, NEXX joined with Zipto Supply Chain. Middle East shipping giant iMile plans to open a cutting-edge smart fulfillment facility in Milaha Logistics City. This strategic advantage along the logistics value chain facilitates cross-border trade, increases operational efficiency, and promotes revenue growth.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 19.7% by 2032. Investors in this region are growing interested in manufacturing-driven industries that demand effective warehouse operations. For example, on April 7th, 2025, PTTSG reported that it will invest USD 470 million to create a network of automated storage facilities throughout Malaysia.
The facility will have a capacity for two million pallet placements. Furthermore, on April 7th, 2025, Gorilla Technology Group and Toyota Material Handling Warehouse Solutions decided to work together on the development of AI-powered warehouse automation. Substantial venture finance is propelling innovation across Asia Pacific.
YesAsia Holdings opened its second AMR warehouse in Hong Kong on May 27, 2025, with 240 autonomous robots and 930 intelligent shelving units. Rapid logistics infrastructure investments in the Middle East are driving cross-border growth for businesses.
On July 28, 2025, Jingdong Property, the infrastructure investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, acquired its first greenfield project in the Middle East. This strategic project encourages the creation of regional supply chain ecosystems and the integration of digital warehousing technology.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The smart warehousing market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Smart Warehousing Market report is:
o Honeywell International Inc.
o Blue Yonder Group, Inc.
o Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
o RXO Inc.
o FM Logistic
o Infinium Software Inc.
o Körber AG.
o C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
o Cognex Corporation
o ABB Ltd.
o SAP SE
o Daifuku Co., Ltd.
o Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
o Oracle Corporation
o Gather AI
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Huawei: On 10th August 2024, Huawei introduced its SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and improve quality across global logistics and supply chains. This launch is a significant step forward in Huawei's ambition to accelerate the digital transformation and decarbonization of the transportation and logistics industries. The solution uses sophisticated technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and intelligent sensing to improve operations at ports, trains, airports, and logistics centers.
Market Insights –
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Smart Warehousing Market on the basis of component, deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region:
• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• On-Premise
• Cloud-Based
• Hybrid
• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Digital Twins
• Edge Computing
• Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)
• Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)
• Blockchain
• Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)
• Others
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Inventory Management
• Order Fulfillment
• Picking & Packing Optimization
• Shipping & Receiving
• Real-Time Location Tracking
• Asset Management
• Yard & Dock Management
• Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Distribution Centers
• Fulfillment Centers
• Manufacturing Warehouses
• Retail Warehouses
• E-commerce Warehouses
• Dark Stores
• Cold Storage & Temperature-Controlled Warehouses
• Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Legal Disclaimer:
