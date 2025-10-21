403
Tesla: Q3 Win, But the Road Ahead Looks Bumpy
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – October 21, 2025, Tesla is expected to report stronger-than-expected Q3 results, with deliveries approaching 497,000 units and margins improving on the back of operational leverage. However, the surge in sales largely stems from a one-off rush ahead of the expiry of U.S. EV tax credits, rather than a genuine rebound in demand. With incentives now gone and cheaper competitors flooding the market, sustaining this momentum may prove challenging, said Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst.
“Tesla’s valuation — up more than 80% since 2022 — seems increasingly disconnected from its slowing earnings growth and intensifying competition,” Akoner added. “The stock still assumes flawless execution on ambitious bets like autonomy and robotics, yet both are likely years away from meaningful commercial payoff. Investors may cheer this quarter’s beat, but the road ahead looks far less smooth than the market appears to believe.”
