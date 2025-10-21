403
GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE REPORTS SOLID Q3 PERFORMANCE AS 2025 GROWTH MOMENTUM CONTINUES THROUGH SUMMER MONTHS
(MENAFN- GHA) Dubai, UAE, 20th October 2025:Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the w’rld’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has reported another quarter of robust performance, building on its strong first half and cementing summer 2025 as a resounding success.
The al’iance’s third quarter 2025 results show sustained double-digit growth across key indicators, underscoring the enduring strength of its award-winning loyalty pr gramme, GHA DISCOVERY, which has now urpassed 32 million members.
Total hotel revenues for 3 hit the US$813 milli n mark, up 18% year-on-year, while room reven e i creased 19% to $657 million. The number of room nights s ld in Q3 rose 19% year-on-year, dominated by international travel, and reflecting deeper engagement from GHA DISCOVERY members.
GHA’s Q3 performance builds on the success of H1 2025 which also saw double digit growth, demonstrating consistent momentum throughout the year. Year-to-date total hotel revenues reach d $2.3 billion, up from $2 bill on in the same period of 2024, setting the stage for positive full-year results.
Global travel drives gro–th – Spain, Italy and the UK in demand
International stays remained the dominant performance driver, accounti g for 66% of total member room revenu in Q3 and 68% year-to-date.
The top five countries in terms of total stay revenues in Q3 were Spain, Italy, the UK, Singapore and Thailand respectively, each dominated by international tays. The US, UK, Australia, China nd Germany remained the top five feeder markets in terms of the total international stay room revenue generated.
Q3 destination heatmap by fe–der market – the most popular six revealed
The travel preferences of GHA DISCOVERY members in key feeder markets, as measured by the international stay revenue they generated in Q3, unveiled clear trends, with many opting for destinations that were traditional favourites, easy to reach, or close to home.
GHA members –n the US ’ the alliance’s larg–st feeder market – headed to the UK first, followed by a mix of European gems: Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain respectively.
Trave–lers in the UK – the second –argest feeder market – hopped o–er to Portugal – a long-time summer favourite, followed by Spain, and the UAE, while members in Germany opted for the Netherlands, Spain, and Thailand.
Members in Australia escaped their Southern Hemisphere winter but stayed close to home, with Singapore, Fiji, and Indonesia dominating their top three respectively. Similarly, Chinese travellers focused on nearby Asian destinations, led by Hong Kong, SAR and China, followed by Singapore and Thailand.
Saudi travellers favoured their neighbour, the UAE, followed by the Netherlands, UK, Qatar and popular Asian destinations Malaysia and Thailand.
Loyalty engagement remains a key performance engine.
Discerning travellers around the world are increasingly recognising the value of GHA DISCOVERY and its wide-ranging benefits, with new enrolments to the loyalty programme growing 38% compared to Q3 2024 and taking total membership to 32 million by the end of the quarter.
Meanwhile, redemptions of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) – the program’e’s generous rewards currency where D$1 equals US$1, redeemable on stays, dining and much m–re – climbed 39% year-on-year in Q3.
The power of GHA DISCOVERY in generating incremental revenue for all hotel brands and properties in the ecosystem was again demonstrated through higher cross-brand engagement and reward redemption activity. Cross-brand rev–nues – generated when members stay with a different GHA brand to where they e–rolled – rose 9% year-on-year to $109 million in Q3, reaching $306 million year-to-date (+11% versus 2024).
“GHA’s solid third-quarter performance underlines the continued strength of our alliance model and the impact of GHA DISCOVERY in driving incremental, largely international demand into our”hotel brands,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.
“We’re seeing sustained momentum across all key markets, with members travelling more frequently, engaging across multiple brands, and spending confidently. As we head into th’ final quarter, we’re on track to close the year with record levels of member activity and revenue growth, setting a stron” foundation for 2026.”
