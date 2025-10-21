Gaming Stock News Bites: Allied Esports' (NASDAQ: $AESE) VIE.GG CS:GO Legend Series Reaches 1.7 Million Unique Viewers

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Gaming Stock News Bites: Allied Esports' (NASDAQ: $AESE) VIE CS:GO Legend Series Reaches 1.7 Million Unique ViewersMost-Watched Legend Series Event in Allied Esports History Drives 400% Increase in New Users and 300% Increase in Deposits on VIE PlatformVIE CS:GO Legend Series and Allied Esports Odyssey Tournaments Combine to Drive Record Viewership and Follower Growth Over Five-Week Period

IRVINE, California - September 17, 2020 (Investorideas Newswire) Gaming Stock news Bites - Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE ), drew 1.7 million unique viewers for the VIE CS:GO Legend Series tournament, which ended Sunday, September 13. The two-week competition, which also generated over 1 million hours watched and reached 98,000 peak viewers, is the company's most-watched Legend Series event since the tournament series was created in 2017.

The professional Counter-Strike tournament, which was produced from Allied Esports' HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany, was a global event reaching esports audiences across multiple continents and languages. Allied Esports worked with various partners to broadcast the tournament on Twitch in six languages - English, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, French and German - and on Chinese streaming platform HUYA, which carried both English and Chinese streams.

The tournament capped a historic five-week period for Allied Esports' online tournament streams. The VIE CS:GO Legend Series and the Allied Esports Odyssey, an official tournament in Riot Games' VALORANT Ignition Series that ran August 11-16, combined for 4 million unique viewers and 2 million hours watched. The two tournaments also generated a total of 37,000 new followers across Allied Esports' Twitch channels, an increase of 68% since August 10, to raise the combined total of followers to 91,044. Allied Esports' social platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, generated a net audience increase of 4,900% and engagement increase of 486% compared to the previous five-week period.

"The VIE CS:GO Legend Series is a great example of the ability of our tournaments to deliver dedicated content to an enthusiastic, engaged audience, and we will continue to develop these brands to meet the needs of partners as the esports industry continues to evolve," said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. "This tournament was an excellent start to our partnership with Esports Entertainment Group, as we introduced their wagering platform to millions of people around the world, and we look forward to creating more valuable content with them in the near future."

The VIE CS:GO Legend Series tournament was Allied Esports' first Legend Series event to include a licensing partner and title sponsor through its partnership with Esports Entertainment Group. As a result, Esports Entertainment Group saw a 400% increase in new users and a 300% increase in deposits on the VIE platform compared to the same period in the prior month.

Each broadcast during the VIE CS:GO Legend Series tournament prominently featured a wagering component, including dynamic live odds that were on display for the entirety of each match.

