MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Energy Stock News Bite - Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: $CEI)

February 24, 2022 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas ( ) Energy Stock News Bites - Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI ) is one of the few big gainers in today's market sell-off. Retail traders are seeing big gains on high volume, currently trading at 0.8305+0.2367 (+39.8619%) on over 220 million shares

The company recently announced on February 15, 2022 the acquisition by its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), of a 51% interest in entities that own the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems designed to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure, and to immediately terminate the power to the line before it reaches the ground.

Importance of Technology

Increases the stability and reliability of the electric grid

Increases public safety as downed powerlines and electrical equipment rank as the top source of incendiary events

Replacing existing infrastructure is costly and time consuming. The technologies can be implemented at a low cost.

Advantages

The speed (i.e. half a second) within which the system can detect an open conduction and de-energize the circuit

Low-cost, in particular for the transmission line solution as there are limited labor or equipment costs.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Camber's Electric Transmission & Open Conductor Detection Systems Technology Founders Are Recognized Leaders in the Energy Sector

Research more energy stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Camber:

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology. For more information, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses.

