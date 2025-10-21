Silver Stock Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM) Soars On Q3 Production Update
The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainers list as silver prices run and it reports Q3 production results. The stock is trading at 8.81, up 1.03, gaining 13.22% in early trading on the TSX.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. a long-standing silver producer in Mexico , reports production has remained strong during the quarter, with 580,780 silver equivalent ounces, reflecting steady operational performance, although slightly lower than the previous quarter due to normal mine sequencing. Overall results continue to support the Company's original production estimate of 2.5 to 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces.PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS - Q3 2025 (COMPARED TO Q3 2024)
Silver Equivalent Production Decreased 13%: Avino produced 580,780 silver equivalent ounces in Q3 2025, representing a decrease from Q3 of 2024. The decrease was driven by lower feed grades in all three metals (silver, gold and copper), as we moved through a lower grade section of the mine plan and was partially offset by significantly improved mill availability of 21%.
Continued Elevated Mill Throughput: In Q3 2025, Avino achieved 21% higher mill throughput versus Q3 2024, totalling 188,757 tonnes of material. These throughput levels built of last quarter's record and were a result of previous upgrades and automation enhancements made by our operations team, demonstrating significant improvements in mill availability.
Gold Production Increased 19%: Q3 2025 production of 1,935 gold ounces represented a 19% increase compared to Q3 2024. This improved production resulted from the increased tonnes processed, alongside significant improvements in gold recoveries to 74% from 69% in Q3 of 2024.
Silver and Copper Production Decreased 7% and 26%: Avino produced 263,231 silver ounces and 1.3 million pounds of copper in Q3 2025, a decrease in both metals from Q3 of 2024. This decrease was result of lower feed grade from certain areas in our planned mine sequencing, which did have an impact on recoveries as well. This was partially offset by significantly improved mill availability of 21%.
