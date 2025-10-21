Pre-Production Gold Mining Stock Esgold (CSE: ESAU)(OTCQB: ESAUF) Accelerates Expansion Plan With Colombia Validation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) – ESGold Corp . (CSE: ESAU ) (OTCQB: ESAUF ) (is pleased to announce that its geological and engineering team has departed forto begin on-the-ground validation and due diligence at theThe field program follows the recently signedMemorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) announced on August 20, 2025 , and represents the next step in confirming the site's high-grade tailings potential and broader exploration upside in the Bolívar region.

This visit underscores ESGold's commitment to disciplined technical validation before advancing any transaction and aligns with its strategy of building a scalable, cash-flow-first clean mining platform across the Americas.

Validation and Technical Program Objectives

The Company's field team, which includes both geological and metallurgical specialists, will focus on:



Confirming historic tailings grades and verifying the estimated tonnage and composition of material at the Planta Magdalena site. >

Evaluating site infrastructure and logistics to determine throughput potential and integration within ESGold's processing and clean-mining model.

Reviewing exploration upside within the surrounding Bolívar concession area, where historical reports indicate multiple mineralized zones and extensive artisanal workings. Finalizing technical due diligence to support the potential transition of the MOU into a definitive joint-venture agreement.

Bulk Samples and Metallurgical Testing

ESGold also confirms that bulk samples from both Colombia and Quebec have been shipped to ALS Global in Val-d'Or for independent metallurgical analysis. On-site geological and metallurgical work will also be conducted to finalize the processing circuit and recovery parameters in preparation for site commissioning.

Results are expected shortly and will play a key role in confirming gold and silver recoveries under ESGold's proprietary clean-processing framework.



Next step toward expansion: On-site validation at Planta Magdalena advances the MOU announced this past August toward a definitive partnership.

Tangible progress: Bulk samples from Colombia and Quebec are in the lab, with results pending to verify recoveries and support near-term production readiness.

Exploration upside: Field teams will also assess the potential for district-scale mineralization within the broader Bolívar region. Execution without dilution: ESGold remains fully funded to complete these initiatives while continuing construction at Montauban, targeting first production in 2026.

Why This Matters to Investors

The Colombia validation program represents a major point in the Company's evolution into a diversified, cash-flow-generating precious metals company. By combining clean reprocessing of legacy materials with systematic exploration of under-tested districts, the Company continues to advance a model built on efficiency, scalability, and shareholder value. Updates on fieldwork progress and metallurgical results from both jurisdictions will be shared as data becomes available.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling described herein was conducted for due-diligence screening; independent verification, QA/QC, and systematic work remain outstanding. No mineral resources or reserves are declared.

href="" class="link" target="_blank" rel="noopener" >ESGold Corp (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visitesgold for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn , and joining our Telegram channel .

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at ... or call 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Paul Mastantuono

Chairman & COO

...

+1-888-370-1059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding exploration activities, technical validation, project development timelines, and potential outcomes of the Company's Colombia initiative. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

