Silver Expert Peter Krauth, And Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) CEO Discuss Silver's Bull Market And Junior Mining Opportunities

August 28th, 2025 Investorideas releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Peter Krauth, renowned silver expert and author of The Great Silver Bull, alongside Scott Emerson, CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF), discussing the booming silver market and opportunities in junior mining.

Silver's Surge and Growing Demand

Peter Krauth highlights silver's remarkable performance, nearly doubling from $20 to $38 over the past 18 months, yet still 30% below its all-time high of $50.

He emphasizes silver's critical role in solar energy, consuming 20% of annual supply, and its rising demand in AI and data centers. Krauth compared the current precious metals bull market to the 1970s, forecasting a potential 5-10 year run, with silver poised to outperform gold.“Silver's unique position as both a monetary and industrial metal makes it a generational investment opportunity,” Krauth noted.

Kingsmen Resources' Exploration in Mexico

Scott Emerson shares updates on Kingsmen Resources' recently completed 3,200-meter drill program at its Las Coloradas Project in Mexico. He speaks about Mexico's status as a global silver production leader and highlighted the company's focus on high-grade silver deposits. Scott and Peter also noted increased merger and acquisition activity in the region, alongside improved access to capital for mid-tier companies.

About Peter Krauth and Silver Stock Investor

Peter Krauth, a 20-year veteran in precious metals, authors theSilver Stock Investornewsletter, the only investment publication exclusively focused on silver. With contributions to Kitco, Forbes, and BNN Bloomberg, Krauth provides expert insights into physical silver, ETFs, miners, and explorers. His book,The Great Silver Bull, details silver's historical and technological significance. Learn more atsilverstockinvestor .

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on -trend, high- grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG; OTCQB: KNGRF: FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

