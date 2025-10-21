Silver Expert Peter Krauth, And Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) CEO Discuss Silver's Bull Market And Junior Mining Opportunities
Listen to the podcast:
Watch on YouTube:
Recent news -Kingsmen Resources Latest Drilling update:
Silver's Surge and Growing Demand
Peter Krauth highlights silver's remarkable performance, nearly doubling from $20 to $38 over the past 18 months, yet still 30% below its all-time high of $50.
He emphasizes silver's critical role in solar energy, consuming 20% of annual supply, and its rising demand in AI and data centers. Krauth compared the current precious metals bull market to the 1970s, forecasting a potential 5-10 year run, with silver poised to outperform gold.“Silver's unique position as both a monetary and industrial metal makes it a generational investment opportunity,” Krauth noted.
Kingsmen Resources' Exploration in Mexico
Scott Emerson shares updates on Kingsmen Resources' recently completed 3,200-meter drill program at its Las Coloradas Project in Mexico. He speaks about Mexico's status as a global silver production leader and highlighted the company's focus on high-grade silver deposits. Scott and Peter also noted increased merger and acquisition activity in the region, alongside improved access to capital for mid-tier companies.
About Peter Krauth and Silver Stock Investor
Peter Krauth, a 20-year veteran in precious metals, authors theSilver Stock Investornewsletter, the only investment publication exclusively focused on silver. With contributions to Kitco, Forbes, and BNN Bloomberg, Krauth provides expert insights into physical silver, ETFs, miners, and explorers. His book,The Great Silver Bull, details silver's historical and technological significance. Learn more atsilverstockinvestor .
X:
About Kingsmen Resources
Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on -trend, high- grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG; OTCQB: KNGRF: FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Corporate Presentation:
Website:
X:
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas
More info on KNG at Investorideas Visit:CO/KNG/
Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify
Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts
Hear other episodes of theExploring Mining Podcast , rated as one of the top mining podcasts to listen to in 2025,
The Exploring Mining Podcast is a premier source for news and analysis in the mining industry, offering in-depth discussions with industry leaders and updates on key developments in commodities and resource exploration.
Research mining stocks at Investorideas with ourfree mining stocks directory at Investorideas
Check out theExploring Mining Podcast on YouTube to learn more about gold, silver and mining stocks.About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th) Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on YouTube
Contact Investorideas to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800 665 0411
Get News on Mining Stocks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment