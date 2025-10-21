Rani Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RANI) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer On $1.085 Billion Pharma Collaboration News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) , a go-to investing platform covering biotech and medtech stocks releases a news and trading alert for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI ), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list on a massive $1.085 Billion pharma deal. The stock is trading at $1.6300, up $1.1591, gaining 246.15% on volume of over 255 Million shares as of this report.

Rani today announced that it has entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of an oral product consisting of Rani's oral delivery technology, the RaniPill®, and Chugai's rare disease antibody in development.

News summary:

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company specializing in oral delivery of biologics and drugs, has announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to develop and commercialize an oral product that integrates Rani's innovative RaniPill technology with Chugai's antibody for rare diseases, with potential expansion to up to five additional high-value targets in rare diseases and immunology, valuing the deal at up to $1.085 billion. The initial agreement provides Rani with a $10 million upfront payment, up to $75 million in technology transfer and development milestones, up to $100 million in sales milestones, and single-digit royalties on product sales. In parallel, Rani closed an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement financing led by Samsara BioCapital, with participation from RA Capital Management, Anomaly, Special Situations Funds, Invus, and Founder and Chairman Mir Imran. CEO Talat Imran highlighted the partnership as a "convergence of Rani's cutting-edge oral delivery platform technology and Chugai's expertise" in addressing unmet needs in global markets, aiming to simplify disease management and improve patient quality of life by moving away from burdensome injections.

News continued:

“This partnership represents a convergence of Rani's cutting-edge oral delivery platform technology and Chugai's expertise in the research, development and commercialization of complex antibodies in global markets for multiple disease areas with high unmet medical needs, including rare and immunologic diseases,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics.“There are many cases where oral therapies for the treatment of multiple disease areas with high unmet medical needs, including rare and immunologic diseases, are limited and as a result, patients rely primarily on injections that can be burdensome and impact adherence. Rani is committed to addressing this gap by developing innovative oral treatments that simplify disease management, reduce treatment burden, and ultimately enhance patient quality of life. We are excited to be uniting two powerful scientific teams to advance a potential breakthrough therapy with the power to dramatically change how these challenging diseases are treated around the world.”

Under the terms of the agreement for the first drug target, Rani will receive $10 million up front and is eligible to receive up to $75 million contingent upon the achievement of success-based technology transfer and development milestones, up to $100 million in a series of sales-based milestones, contingent upon the commercial success of the product, and single digit royalties on sales upon successful commercialization of the product. In addition, Chugai has the option to extend its rights to up to 5 additional drug targets under similar deal terms which, if fully exercised by Chugai, could bring the total deal value to $1.085 billion.

Full news:



The company today also announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors, with participation by Mir Imran, the Company's executive chairman, to purchase shares of its Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), and accompanying warrants to purchase Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) (the“Warrants”) that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $60.3 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The private placement is expected to close on or about October 21, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The private placement of the shares of Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) was priced "at-the-market" under the rules and regulations of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The accompanying Warrants will only be exercised upon receipt of stockholder approval.

Full news:



Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Research biotech and medical device/ tech stocks at Investorideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Contact Investorideas

800-665-0411