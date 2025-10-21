Stocks Hover Near Record Highs Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) The S&P 500 reached another record high, but post-Fed volatility is likely.

My Volatility Breakout System for the S&P 500 index is showing great results, with a current profit of over 150 points from a long position opened on September 4.

Stocks essentially moved sideways on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing 0.13% lower after reaching yet another all-time high of 6,626.99. The market is now eagerly awaiting the FOMC interest rate decision, scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. today. The S&P 500 will likely continue trading within its current range, though some profit-taking could occur. Attention will also turn to Fed Chair Powell's Press Conference at 2:30 p.m. This morning, the index is expected to open virtually flat.

Investor sentiment weakened last week, as reflected in Wednesday's AAII Investor Sentiment Survey , which reported that 28.0% of individual investors are bullish, while 49.5% are bearish.

The S&P 500 remains above the 6,600 level, as shown on the daily chart.

S&P 500 Futures Contract – Consolidation After a Pullback

This morning, the S&P 500 futures contract is trading sideways after pulling back yesterday. The market underwent a quick downward correction after reaching an all-time high of around 6,697 (December series contract which trades around 1% above the cash market.). Potential resistance is at 6,700-6,720, while support is at 6,650, among others.

The market appears to be in a topping pattern ahead of a more meaningful downward correction. However, still no clear negative signals are evident at this time.

Market Outlook: Long-Awaited Fed Decision

The S&P 500 is expected to open virtually flat, with investors awaiting the key interest rate decision, which is likely to raise the rate by 0.25 percentage points. The immediate reaction could be bullish, but much will depend on future expectations and Fed Chair Powell's Press Conference. Overall, some profit-taking may occur at some point.

Here's what I think is most likely:



The S&P 500 will react to the FOMC release later today. My Volatility Breakout System is currently long in the market.

What This Means for Your Portfolio

For individual investors, this environment calls for careful position management. While the market continues to advance, the combination of low volatility, seasonal weakness signals, and stretched valuations suggests that defensive positioning may become increasingly important in the weeks ahead.

The current market conditions highlight the value of having a systematic approach to investing rather than trying to time every market move. Whether you're using technical systems like the Volatility Breakout System or following seasonal patterns, having a disciplined framework becomes crucial during uncertain times.

Thank you for reading my today's free analysis. If you'd like to read its premium version and then receive the premium follow-ups (with ongoing updates on the Volatility Breakout System and other trading ideas), I encourage you to subscribe to my Stock Trading Alerts. There's a free 7-day trial, so you can conveniently test-drive before the regular renewal. Sign up with the free 7-day trial today.

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Investors/Services

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

Resources/Newsletter