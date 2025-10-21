Acies Bio Doubling Biomanufacturing Capacity With The Construction Of 30 M3 Bioreactor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KAMNIK, Slovenia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acies Bio has begun the project for construction of facility with expanded fermentation and DSP capabilities with the largest 30 m3 bioreactor yet, marking a significant step in expanding its large-scale fermentation and biomanufacturing capabilities from current largest size of 10 m. This infrastructure investment, that plans to be finalized in Q4 2026, represents the next phase in the company's long-term vision of providing flexible biomanufacturing.

At the core of Acies Bio's strategy lies the principle of flexibility, both across the value chain and across technology sectors. With further integration of additional advanced biomanufacturing capacity with its established R&D and pilot-scale infrastructure, Acies Bio is now adding another important piece of the puzzle to deliver truly end-to-end biomanufacturing services in Europe.

“Europe needs flexible biomanufacturing infrastructure that can bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization,” said Štefan Fujs, CEO of Acies Bio.“Emerging bio-based technologies require tailored solutions and technical expertise to quickly reach market readiness. With this expansion, Acies Bio strengthens its role in supporting Europe's bioeconomy, sustainability targets and enhancing its resilience and competitiveness in bioproduction.”

Building on this vision, Acies Bio continues to position itself as a trusted partner helping companies navigate the complexities of bioprocess optimization, scale-up, and market entry in the European context. The new infrastructure will empower innovators to translate laboratory breakthroughs into scalable, compliant, and competitive biomanufacturing solutions.

“This is a major step forward for Acies Bio's technical capabilities,” added Mirjan Švagelj, Director of Bioprocessing at Acies Bio.“By introducing new facility featuring a 30 m3 bioreactor alongside new 8 m3 and 3 m3 systems, we are doubling our fermentation capacity to 72 m3. This upgrade not only enhances our throughput but also expands our ability to serve projects of greater complexity and scale.”

Biomanufacturing services at Acies Bio are supported by two decades of in-house R&D expertise that enables its partners to achieve measurable improvements in yield, productivity, and cost efficiency. This iterative approach allows for ongoing COGS reduction and process optimization, turning each production campaign into an opportunity for further improvement and competitive advantage. This was demonstrated through Acies Bio's partnership with Plant Health Care, a leading provider of biological products that help farmers to feed the world sustainably.

"We value Acies Bio's reliability and technical rigor throughout the biomanufacturing process,” said Meagan Osborn, Head of Supply Chain at Plant Health Care.“Their integrated approach has proven effective in meeting our performance targets and maintaining consistent quality at scale.”

With this expansion, Acies Bio builds upon its commitment to advancing flexible biomanufacturing in Europe, providing the infrastructure, expertise, and partnership needed to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable bio-based future.

Acies Bio is a leading European microbial biotechnology company that develops new bioproducts and sustainable production processes for diverse industrial sectors, including food/feed, agricultural, and industrial biotechnology. Acies Bio is working with industrial partners to develop, scale and commercialize innovative bioproducts and precision fermentation technologies for global markets.

