MENAFN - Investor Ideas) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group,

The Trump administration's decision to impose a $100,000 charge on every new H-1B visa application is poised to damage America's own tech and innovation leadership while handing a competitive edge to countries such as India and China, according to Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

“This policy is meant to shield American workers, but it'll likely have the opposite effect,” he says.

“By pricing out the world's brightest engineers, data scientists and AI specialists, the US is pushing the very talent that built Silicon Valley to competing economies. India and China are ready to capture the opportunity.”

The H-1B visa program has long been a cornerstone of US growth in advanced industries, admitting around 85,000 highly skilled foreign professionals each year-roughly 70 % of them from India and about 12 % from China.

These workers contribute an estimated $100 billion annually to American output and have founded or led a majority of US billion-dollar start-ups.

“For decades the US imported the world's best minds while other nations paid the education costs. This advantage is now being surrendered,” Nigel Green notes.

Markets reacted swiftly to the new fee. India's Nifty 50 and Sensex indices dipped as investors priced in higher costs for outsourcing firms reliant on US placements.

Yet analysts predict a rapid rebound as multinationals redirect projects offshore.

When barriers rise in Washington, global companies don't cancel innovation, they relocate it,” Nigel Green explains.

“Past visa restrictions led to expanded Indian delivery centres and research facilities and this hike is far larger.”

India's technology and business-process exports already exceed $280 billion, supported by a steady rupee, a million new engineering graduates each year, and government incentives for software parks, data centres and 5G networks.

“India has the scale, the infrastructure and the intellectual property protections to take work that once flowed to the US,” Nigel Green says.

China is moving aggressively too. In recent weeks Beijing introduced a streamlined“K Visa” to attract foreign STEM experts and reverse years of brain drain.

Provincial governments are offering research grants, tax breaks and housing subsidies to lure talent who might once have headed to California or Boston.“China sees a strategic opening and is wasting no time,” the deVere CEO adds.

The fallout will not stop in Asia. Canada, the UK, Germany and South Korea are easing pathways for high-tech immigrants, while US universities warn that international PhD enrolments, which are already responsible for more than 60 % of American computer-science doctorates, could decline if post-study work prospects dim.

“Raising the cost of entry does not create domestic expertise overnight,” Nigel Green warns.

“It motivates corporations to shift high-value projects to where the talent already resides and where governments welcome it. Investment capital and research dollars follow that talent.”

He highlights likely consequences for the US: slower progress in semiconductors, biotechnology and AI; fewer start-ups; reduced tax revenues from relocated firms; and a dampening of the entrepreneurial energy that has underpinned decades of US economic leadership.

“This is a signal for investors to look closely at markets and companies positioned to benefit from the talent reallocation,” Nigel Green opines.

“Indian IT leaders, Chinese AI ventures and multinational firms with deep offshore capacity are obvious winners.

“Conversely, US companies dependent on imported expertise will face rising costs and longer development cycles.”

Nigel Green concludes:“History teaches us that protectionist barriers on skilled immigration never safeguard growth-they export it.

“The $100,000 H-1B levy will not protect American jobs; it will likely redirect innovation and investment to India, China and every country smart enough to open its doors.

“The policy is self-defeating and the global market is already adjusting.”

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure .About/Disclaimer

Please read Investorideas privacy policy: About/Private_Policy

Mining stocks - Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas

Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

--br- src="images/gold-mining-stocks" alt="Gold Mining Stocks - Gold Mining Stocks Directory, Gold Stocks News, Research and Resources" border="0" width="134" height="81"/>Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks