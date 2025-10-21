Global Energy Partner Backs Hydrogen Exploration Stock Max Power (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) With $5 Million To Target Natural Hydrogen Discovery In Saskatchewan

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX ; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the“Offering”) of common shares with a leading conglomerate from a Southeast Asian nation (the“Corporate Investor”). The Corporate Investor is a well-established entity with extensive interests and expertise in the global energy sector and will acquire approximately 16% non-diluted ownership in MAX Power, based on the current share structure, through an initial investment of $5 million (CDN) at $0.30 per unit (a“Unit”).

As part of the Offering, the Company and the Corporate Investor anticipate entering into an investor rights and shareholder agreement (the“Agreement”) pursuant to a standard investment license application in the area of origin of the Corporate Investor. The Agreement is expected to provide the Corporate Investor with the right to participate in future financings of the Company on a pro rata basis, as well as certain board observer rights, contingent on the Corporate Investor maintaining ownership of at least 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, CEO of MAX Power, commented:

Each Unit of the Offering to the Corporate Investor will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company (a“Share”) and one-half of a Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Corporate Investor to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.45 for 24 months from closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Under the acceleration provision, if the closing price of the Company's common shares is $0.75 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, the exercise period of the Warrants may be reduced to 30 days at the Company's discretion by issuance of a press release within 7 days. If the Warrants remain subject to the statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period during this period, the Company may, if elected, choose to accelerate the exercise period subsequent to the expiration of such hold period. Any Warrants not exercised before the end of this 30-day period will expire and be void.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for its upcoming Natural Hydrogen drill program in Saskatchewan and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate, regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals (as applicable), including the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”).

There are no finder's fees payable with respect to this Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

MAX Power Corporate Video – Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: ...

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“targets,”“estimates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,” or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: statements regarding the intention to complete the non-brokered private placement described herein or at all; the anticipated execution and terms of an investor rights and shareholder agreement with the strategic investor; the ability of the investor to maintain an ownership interest of approximately 10% in the Company; the investor's rights to participate in future financings; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; and the advancement of the Company's exploration and drill programs and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the ability of the Company to close the Offering on acceptable terms; receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; stability of commodity prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; the investor's continued interest in maintaining its ownership position; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering may not close on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that the investor rights and shareholder agreement may not be executed or may not proceed on the terms described; market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company's business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

--br- src="images/gold-mining-stocks" alt="Gold Mining Stocks - Gold Mining Stocks Directory, Gold Stocks News, Research and Resources" border="0" width="134" height="81"/>Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks