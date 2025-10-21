Investors Riding The High Cannabis Stocks Following President Trump's Truth Social Post

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks reports on trading for cannabis stocks this morning following news that President Trump was advocating the potential benefits from the use of cannabidiol in senior healthcare in a post on Truth Social.

@realDonaldTrump/posts/115283887618990920

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB ) (NASDAQ:ACB ), a leading Canada-based global medical cannabis company is trading at 6.32, up +1.46 on volume of over 5.8 Million shares on the Nasdaq.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) ( TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries is trading at 1.6450,+0.4950, gaining 42.9166%) on volume of over 145 Million shares on the Nasdaq.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA ) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products is trading up at 3.9800,+0.6800, rising 20.61% on the TSX.

Research more pot stocks with Investorideas free stock directory



About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Investors/Services

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

