No Compromise On Law And Order, Says Andhra CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday that the state government will not compromise on law and order as peace and social order is a prerequisite for attracting investments.

He stated that if there is unrest in the society, investments will not come. Those who invest want protection for their investments.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Police Commemoration Parade at Manglagiri. He paid tributes to the police martyrs.

Chandrababu Naidu said Google came forward to set up its data centre in Visakhapatnam with the belief that there will be no problem for their investment. He mentioned that the investment of 15 billion dollars by Google is the largest Foreign Direct Investment.

Stating Andhra Pradesh police is a brand, the Chief Minister said they suppressed factionalism, Naxalism and rowdyism.

He emphasised the need for police to extensively use technology like CCTV cameras, drones, phone signals, Google takeout. He said since the pattern of crime is changing with the criminals updating themselves, the police officers should have a more updated version.

The state government is strengthening the police department technically. He pointed out that drones are being used to identify and destroy marijuana crops and to stop smuggling. Drones are also being flown in the forests to nab red sandalwood smugglers.

The Chief Minister asked police to be alert to foil the attempts of some people to create unrest in the society by dividing religions and castes.

He stated that some commit crimes in the name of ideology, for dominance and for money.

“We should be serious about curbing crimes. Otherwise, crimes will increase. I never compromised on law and order and that's why Naxalites attacked me with claymore mines,” he said.

Without naming any party, Chandrababu Naidu said some people were committing crimes under the guise of politics.

“They tried to stir a rift between religious communities following the death of Pastor Praveen. They tried to politicise the incident. We were able to reveal the facts about the death of Pastor Praveen with the help of CCTV cameras,” he said.

The Chief Minister said they set fire to the statue of Ambedkar in GD Nellore and blamed the government, but the government foiled the conspiracy by placing the facts before people.

He alleged that similar conspiracies are being hatched in the case of liquor. Terming social media, the biggest challenge for the police, he said some people were posting posts at will and making personal attacks.

He urged police to be strict with those making obscene posts on social media so that no one dare to harass women.

The Chief Minister, who received the guard of honor from the police personnel, paid tributes to the police martyrs.

“On Police Commemoration Day, we honour the dedication, courage, and selfless service of our brave police personnel. We pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty to uphold peace and justice. Their sacrifices shine as a guiding light, inspiring every member of the police force and reminding us that without security, there can be no progress. Their courage and commitment keep our state and nation safe and secure,” he said.

State Home Minister V. Anitha said the government launched“Shakti App” and“Shakti Teams” for the safety of girls and women.“We are creating conditions in the state where the very thought of committing harassment and atrocities against women is frightening,” she said.

For a drug-free state, the government has established a special unit“Eagle” and are taking strict action against the menace of drugs.

She said that victory achieved against Maoism is a testament to the government's resolve.“I consider it our moral victory that people are standing against Maoists,” she said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said that the police are doing their duty with courage and selfless service.

He stated that many challenged like cybercrime are being faced with courage and determination.