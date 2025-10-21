Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delhi's Air Quality Turns Hazardous After Post-Diwali Festivities, Govt Imposes GRAP 2


2025-10-21 03:11:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delhi woke up under a blanket of smog after Diwali 2025 celebrations, with AQI levels touching 'severe' in several areas. The government has now enforced GRAP Stage 2 restrictions to control pollution as fireworks, stagnant winds, and dust pushed air quality into the danger zone.

MENAFN21102025007385015968ID1110224252

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search