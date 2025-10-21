Delhi's Air Quality Turns Hazardous After Post-Diwali Festivities, Govt Imposes GRAP 2

Delhi woke up under a blanket of smog after Diwali 2025 celebrations, with AQI levels touching 'severe' in several areas. The government has now enforced GRAP Stage 2 restrictions to control pollution as fireworks, stagnant winds, and dust pushed air quality into the danger zone.

