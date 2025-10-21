Trump Warns China Of 155% Tariffs If No Trade Deal By November 1

US President Donald Trump warned China of massive 155% tariffs if a new trade deal isn't signed by November 1. Calling China a country that 'took advantage of us for decades,' Trump said Beijing has been 'very respectful lately' but must act fast to avoid harsher duties on imports.

