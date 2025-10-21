Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Warns China Of 155% Tariffs If No Trade Deal By November 1


2025-10-21 03:11:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump warned China of massive 155% tariffs if a new trade deal isn't signed by November 1. Calling China a country that 'took advantage of us for decades,' Trump said Beijing has been 'very respectful lately' but must act fast to avoid harsher duties on imports.

