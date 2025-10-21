Delhi Residents Complain Of Breathing Difficulties As Air Quality Dips After Diwali

Residents of Delhi have complained about breathing difficulties and irritation in eyes following the rise in air pollution post Diwali celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Sagar, a resident of the national capital, held people accountable for the dip in air quality. He said, "Pollution hasn't just been increasing today; it's been increasing for years. Everyone blames politicians, but the people themselves are like this. People aren't improving themselves. You'll get firecrackers, but it's up to you whether to burst them or not. Then they'll complain that the government isn't doing anything... There are problems in breathing, irritation in eyes."

Ashish Ranjan, a local who came to Kartavya Path for running, also complained about the breathing difficulties. He said, "There are difficulties in breathing during running time. I cannot breather properly."

Another resident of the city, said, "It is the responsibility of everyone. If every individual takes responsibility, then the AQI level can be controlled. Nothing will happen just by the thinking of the government and agencies. As a society, we should take this responsibility and keep things under control. There were clear orders to use green crackers, and if we can adhere to these rules, then we would be doing a good service to the society." Local Surender Gupta, said, "Last year, the pollution was less. Yesterday, when I came for morning walk, there were difficulties in breathing, but today, it problem has increased."

Delhi Blanketed In Haze After 'Green' Diwali, Air Quality Nears 'Severe'

A day after Diwali, the national capital city New Delhi woke up to thick and heavy layer of smog as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday morning, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'Red Zone' of pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 359 as of 10 am today.

As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded AQI of 432 as of 10 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar had an AQI of 408 and Wazirpur with an AQI 408 remains the worst hit areas with air quality falling under 'Severe' category. During the 'very poor' air quality, residents might face breathing difficulties and one can develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. The 'severe' air quality affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, as per the CPCB. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on fireworks in the national capital and permitted the sale and use of green fireworks with some conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect on Sunday.

