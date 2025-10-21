Mbappe And Haaland One Away From Matching Cristiano Ronaldo's Scoring Record

World football's Leading forwards, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, are closing in on a historic milestone set by Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair, widely regarded as the most prolific attackers of this generation, are both on the brink of equalling Ronaldo's remarkable record of scoring in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Mbappe and Haaland's record chase

Mbappe has been in sensational form since joining Real Madrid, instantly establishing himself as the team's talisman. The Frenchman has already tallied 15 goals in just 11 games this season, delivering decisive performances both domestically and in Europe.

Haaland, meanwhile, continues to dominate for Manchester City. The Norwegian striker has struck 14 times in 10 appearances, maintaining his trademark consistency in front of goal.

Form extends beyond clubs

Their brilliance hasn't been limited to club football. On the international stage, both stars have continued their scoring streaks, contributing heavily to their national teams' recent results.

According to football statistics outlet 433, Mbappé and Haaland have now each scored in 11 consecutive matches - leaving them just one game shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing run of 12 straight scoring appearances.

As both prepare for their next fixtures, all eyes will be on whether either can match - or surpass - a record set by one of the game's greatest.