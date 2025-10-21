'Your Mom Did': Trump Aide Karoline Leavitt Loses Cool Over Simple Question, Snaps At Reporter-What Was She Asked?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A routine question posed to the White House over US President Donald Trump's proposed meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has left Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt red-faced, with the 28-year-old's childish response going viral on the internet.

It all began on Thursday when New York-headquartered news outlet HuffPost inquired as to why Budapest had been picked for the proposed summit between Trump and Putin.

"Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks (sic)," S V Dáte, a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost, asked over text to Leavitt.

Minutes later, the White House Press Secretary responded, "Your mom did".

But that wasn't all: after HuffPost published an article titled 'White House Gives Wild Response To A Simple Question Asked By HuffPost Reporter', Leavitt went a step further, uploading a screenshot of her text conversation with Dáte.

"Is this funny to you,?," was the senior journalist's follow-up question to the White House Press Secretary.

"It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don't tell you that to your face (sic)," was Leavitt's response.

The White House Press Secretary concluded with,“Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls**t questions.”

In her post on X, Leavitt reiterated,“For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at @svdate's feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary (sic).”

Undeterred, Dáte commented, "Feel better now? Now can you answer the question? Please and thank you."

While this drama was unfolding online, HuffPost also put out a second article, wherein the publication detailed the exchange between Leavitt and Dáte, as well as White House communications director Steven Cheung's response to the query-which was, incidentally, also "Your mom".

Highlighting Leavitt's post on X and her allegations against Dáte, the HuffPost article noted sombrely, "She did not, however, answer the original question."

'Are you demented?': Leavitt faces backlash

Meanwhile, the act of uploading the text change on social media led to more questions for the White House Press Secretary, as netizens jumped in on the discussion.

"Are you demented? This was a legit question. US pledged to stand by Ukraine if it got ever attacked for giving up their nukes," wrote one user.

"You are a press secretary for the most influential country in the world. This is absolutely absurd. It's not funny, it's f*****g weird at this point. Stop trying to relate to the younger generation by making these jokes. Millions of lives are being ruined by deadly wars all around the world and you think a your mom joke is appropriate in relation to this subject. The world is laughing their asses off at us. We are the United fucking States ffs. Get your god damn s**t together, I'm a 22 year old and even I act more professional than you. Christ I can't believe this is what the country has turned into," wrote another evidently enraged user.

"You actually posted this thinking it made you look good? This is why record numbers of republicans are leaving the party," said a third.

While many raged at Leavitt's response as a representative of the United States government, others ridiculed the 28-year-old and the Trump administration.

"Screenshotting a 'yo momma' insult then posting it like a dunk. From the same guys who wanted the Nobel Peace Prize, LAST WEEK 😂😂😂, (sic)" wrote one user.

"You act like a teenager. Then again, you are married to a guy 3 times your age and your boss is a pedophile sympathizer. So..," wrote another.