5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 116 km south of Kokopo, at a depth of 42 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Papua New Guinea is highly prone to earthquakes as it lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.

