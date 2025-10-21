Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea


2025-10-21 03:10:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 116 km south of Kokopo, at a depth of 42 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Papua New Guinea is highly prone to earthquakes as it lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.

