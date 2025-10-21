Korea Backs School-Feeding Boost In Northern Côte D'ivoire

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abidjan - The World Food Programme has secured a US$9.3 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency to support a five-year school meals and resilience programme across northern Côte d'Ivoire. The initiative will target 200 primary schools and 50,000 pupils from 2025 to 2029, backed by support for local farmers and community health efforts.

Under the partnership, WFP will channel the Korean funding into locally sourced, nutritious meals intended to enhance students' concentration, health and retention. Alongside direct school feeding, 100 farmer groups will receive training and technical assistance to improve crop quality and yield, while forging supply links with school kitchens - aiming to stimulate rural markets and buttress food systems. The programme also includes capacity-building in hygiene and nutrition education, investment in hand-washing stations, and multisectoral coordination with national ministries of education, health and agriculture.

Olivia Hantz, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Côte d'Ivoire, described the cooperation as“an investment in the country's future”, noting that bolstering national systems and empowering local producers helps advance both nutrition and resilience. Kim Sangjun, the KOICA Country Director in Côte d'Ivoire, emphasized that linking schools with nearby farmers ensures the programme's sustainability and reflects Korea's own experience in leveraging school meals to support development.

Government agencies in Côte d'Ivoire will play a leading role in implementation. The Ministries of National Education and Literacy, Agriculture and Food Production, and Health and Public Hygiene will work through departmental directorates such as the Directorate of School Canteens to integrate this project with national plans. WFP already operates school feeding across 733 schools nationwide, reaching over 166,000 pupils, and this new injection will focus on underserved northern regions.

The strategy centres on what is often called a“home-grown school feeding” model: meals are locally procured, thereby linking educational support with rural livelihoods. This approach is intended not only to support children, but to stimulate smallholder agriculture, strengthen supply chains and reduce dependency on external imports.

Côte d'Ivoire faces persistent inequalities in food access. In rural and northern areas, food insecurity and chronic malnutrition remain major challenges. According to WFP's internal data, more than 30% of children in those regions suffer from stunting, and households face high post-harvest losses, limited access to credit or inputs, and exposure to climate stresses. WFP's country briefing from mid-2025 highlights programmes aiming to strengthen climate resilience among women and youth in zones such as Poro by promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

WFP's school feeding and resilience operations in Côte d'Ivoire are embedded in a broader strategy. The agency seeks to scale national social protection systems, enhance disaster preparedness, and support agriculture-led recovery. The KOICA-funded project aligns with both Côte d'Ivoire's national development plan, which emphasises human capital and inclusive growth, and with global objectives on nutrition, education and resilience.

Analysts view the agreement as part of a broader trend of South–South development cooperation. Korea has expanded its development financing across Africa in recent years, often emphasising education, agriculture and infrastructure. The model adopted here reflects that emphasis: combining direct welfare support with investment in domestic capacity. For WFP, the strategy offers a way to reduce long-term dependency on donor aid by anchoring programmes in national institutions and markets.

