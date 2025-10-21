Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure Of Cherkasy Region At Night
According to him, the critical infrastructure of the region came under enemy fire. Rescuers extinguished fires at the facility.
In addition, a street transformer was damaged by drone debris in the Smila territorial community. More than one and a half hundred users were left without electricity.
As Taburets noted, according to preliminary data, the residential infrastructure was also affected, and the damage assessment is currently underway.
He noted that all necessary services continue to work.
Air Defense Forces neutralized three Russian drones in the sky over the region.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 58 of the 98 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of October 20.
