MENAFN - Gulf Times) Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin said that European member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are preparing for war with Russia.

Naryshkin added during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Samarkand, "we see how the European NATO allies are preparing for war with our country. The task has been set to quickly provide all the necessary resources to the Allied Rapid Reaction Forces designated for this purpose," according to both RIA Novosti and Sputnik News.

"The process of significantly increasing the production of the European military-industrial complex has begun. Mobilization exercises and propaganda indoctrination about the inevitable aggression from Moscow have become a regular practice," he said.

Naryshkin stressed that restraint, the ability to compromise, and responsibility are now required to avoid a new global armed conflict, noting that Russia has observed in recent years unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders, emphasizing that the West must abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.

He also accused Kyiv of ignoring the commitment made by the administration of US President Donald Trump to engage in constructive discussions to resolve the crisis.

