Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyodo: Sanae Takaichi Becomes 1St Female PM Of Japan


2025-10-21 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Sanae Takaichi, President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Prime Minister in the House of Representatives, becoming Japan's first female leader, said Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.
Takaichi succeeds former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, whose tenure lasted only one year before he resigned with his cabinet. (more)
gta


MENAFN21102025000071011013ID1110224103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search