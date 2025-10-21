403
Kyodo: Sanae Takaichi Becomes 1St Female PM Of Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Sanae Takaichi, President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Prime Minister in the House of Representatives, becoming Japan's first female leader, said Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.
Takaichi succeeds former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, whose tenure lasted only one year before he resigned with his cabinet. (more)
gta
