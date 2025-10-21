Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm Wins Multiple Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a new milestone that adds to the growing record of Qatari legal excellence, Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm has been awarded and named“Qatar Law Firm of the Year” at the prestigious ALB Middle East Law Awards 2025, held this week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of top-tier and leading regional and international law firms, celebrating innovation, professionalism, and legal excellence across the Middle East.

This remarkable recognition marks the third consecutive win for Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm as Qatar Law Firm of the Year, following its victories in 2023 and 2024. The consistent achievement underscores the firm's ongoing leadership in the Qatari and regional legal market and reaffirms its position as one of the most trusted and forward-looking law firms in the Middle East.

The ALB Middle East Law Awards, organised annually by Asian Legal Business (Thomson Reuters), is one of the region's most prestigious legal recognitions. Winning this award once again serves as a strong testament to the firm's dedication to delivering exceptional legal services while upholding the highest professional standards.

In addition, the firm was also honoured with the 'Construction Law Firm of the Year' at the Legal Era Middle East Awards 2025, reflecting its professional excellence in one of the most complex and dynamic legal sectors, and its proven ability to manage major projects and complex construction disputes efficiently.

Essa bin Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Chairman of Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm, expressed his pride and gratitude for this outstanding achievements.

He emphasised that this accomplishment represents a significant addition to Qatar's legal landscape, especially as it was achieved among prestigious international and regional firms, reflecting the prominent position and competitiveness of Qatari law firms.

Al Sulaiti said:“This success did not come by chance. It is the result of continuous dedication, hard work, and teamwork from our outstanding team. It reflects our commitment to delivering legal services at global standards while upholding the values of justice, professionalism, confidentiality, and independence that have guided us since the firm's establishment.”