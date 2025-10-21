Handheld Horror Classic“Dementium” Heads To PC

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A cult-favourite survival horror game originally launched on the Nintendo DS has been confirmed for a PC release via Steam on 27 October 2025, marking the first time the title will be officially available on Windows platforms. The title, Dementium: The Ward, first appeared on the DS in 2007 and was developed by Renegade Kid, later handled by publisher-developer Atooi for modern ports.

The announcement says the PC version has been remastered with enhanced visuals, smoother controls and supports up to 4K resolution, while retaining the original's dark atmosphere and survival-horror mechanics. The game places the player in the role of protagonist William Redmoor, who awakens in a derelict hospital with no memory of how he arrived and must navigate grotesque creatures and eerie corridors armed only with makeshift weapons.

Originally pitched by Renegade Kid to Konami as a DS entry in the Silent Hill series, the project was turned down and eventually evolved into its own IP. According to director Jools Watsham, Konami's response was dismissive, saying“We wouldn't give the Silent Hill IP to a team like yours”. Subsequently, Konami passed on pursuing a horror title on the DS platform. That background has helped fuel the title's cult appeal, as it was one of the few survival-horror games on a handheld at the time.

Following its DS debut on 31 October 2007, Dementium: The Ward underwent a remastered release for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015, and later landed on the Nintendo Switch and PS4/PS5. The upcoming PC launch completes its migration across platforms.

For fans of horror gaming and collectors of classic titles, the upcoming Steam release offers a chance to experience the game with modern enhancements including display options such as CRT scan-lines and original 240p resolutions alongside high-definition modes. While original reviews of the DS version praised its technical achievements and atmosphere within the constraints of a handheld device, criticisms included its short length and lack of replayability. The PC version therefore carries the opportunity to re-evaluate the title in a new context.

See also Game Studios Lauded in UK Workplace Awards

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.