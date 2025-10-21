Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2025 Convenes For The 2Nd Year, Igniting Youth Innovation And Global Leadership

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2025 – The second annual, organized by the Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy, officially took place today. The Summit has convened over 200 young professionals, government leaders, and corporate executives from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Greater Bay Area, with over 5000 global participants from over 30 countries joining virtually, amplifying its worldwide impact.

Under the theme“Shaping Our Future,” the Summit empowers the next generation of leaders to forge meaningful connections, harness cutting-edge resources, and spark transformative ideas. It serves as a dynamic platform for young visionaries to tap into opportunities and challenges of global industrial transformation, driving momentum for Hong Kong's and the world's future.

The Summit welcomed an impressive lineup of esteemed guests, including Dr. Horace CHEUNG, SBS, JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice's Private Office, HKSAR;Ms. Bonnie Y CHAN, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Prof. Frederick Si-Hang MA, GBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Chairman of FWD Group; and Dr. Kevin Lau Chung Hang, MH, Founding Convenor of Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy and Founder of Trinity Medical Group.

Dr. Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice, HKSAR Government, emphasized,“This is a time of both challenges and opportunities for young professionals. The world is fast-changing. Geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties, rapid advances in technology, and issues like climate change, gender and public health are reshaping the global landscape. These changes may spark unease. But they also create new horizons. For young people, the future should not be waited for; instead, it must be shaped with their own hands.”

The Summit ignited thought-provoking discussions across key themes, including Women Empowerment, ESG in Fashion & Entertainment, Digital Transformation, and Education. Through engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking sessions, the Summit created a dynamic platform for young professionals to forge global connections and collaborations. By championing the youth, the Summit solidified Hong Kong's role as a hub for technological advancement and global competitiveness.

Dr. Lau Chung-hang, MH, Founding Convenor of Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy, said,“Amidst unprecedented global change and uncertainties, Hong Kong's youth are posed to lead with their cross-cultural expertise and competitive skillsets. This Summit challenges them to evolve from participants to trailblazers, injecting new energy into Hong Kong's future and showcasing its vibrant spirit to the world.”

Click here to download the HD photos.