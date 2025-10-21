S. Korea's Biggest Export Promotion Fair Kicks Off Ahead Of APEC Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 21 (IANS) South Korea's largest export promotion fair kicked off Tuesday for a three-week run to bring global attention to Korean companies ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place here later this month, the industry ministry said.

The 2025 Boom-up Korea Week is set to run through November 7, bringing some 1,700 global companies from 70 countries to discuss business opportunities with around 4,000 Korean firms, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ministry said it expects more than 10,000 export consultations to take place during this year's event, leading to export deals and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth a combined $350 million.

The fair will also feature 28 affiliated exhibitions aimed at showcasing technologies of various industries, including electronics, semiconductor, future mobility, shipbuilding and biohealth.

"By combining the passion of our entrepreneurs with strong government support, we aim to showcase the brand power of Korean companies to the world and help them use this event as a steppingstone for a global leap beyond APEC," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said in a statement.

The APEC summit will be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from October 31-November 1, alongside a number of business events, which will bring together the leaders of APEC member economies and global companies.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Yonhap reported that the final preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit are underway ahead of its opening later this month in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

The two-day summit is scheduled to open on October 31, bringing together delegates from the 21 APEC member economies. Construction of the summit venue and other facilities has been completed, with final inspections being made for the major international gathering.

Governor Lee Cheol-woo of North Gyeongsang Province, where Gyeongju is located, and Joo Nak-young, the city's mayor, checked preparation efforts earlier in the day, visiting various sites and boarding a shuttle bus traveling within the city.