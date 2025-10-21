Jackie Shroff Remembers Shammi Kapoor On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) On Shammi Kapoor's 94th birth anniversary on Tuesday, the veteran actor remembered the "Elvis Presley of India" and wrote that the late star is always in his heart.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of Shammi Kapoor from his younger days in cinema. He also added the track Jawaniyan Yeh Mast Mast from the 1957 film“Tumsa Nahin Dekha”.

For the caption, he wrote:“Always in our hearts.”

Shammi Kapoor, who is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, had a career spanning over five decades with over 100 films in his filmography.

The son of late legendary filmmaker-actor Prithviraj Kapoor, made his film debut with the commercially unsuccessful Jeewan Jyoti in 1953. He had his breakthrough with Tumsa Nahi Dekha after four years in 1957.

He was then seen in films such as Dil Deke Dekho, Junglee, Professor, Dil Tera Diwana, China Town, Rajkumar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar, Teesri Manzil, An Evening In Paris, Brahmachari Andaz and Prince.

Shammi Kapoor was also seen in films such as Parvarish, Prem Rog, Vidhaata, Betaab, Hero, Sohni Mahiwal, Wanted, Hukumat, Daata, Tahalka, Chamatkar and Gardish. His final work was in the 2011 film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

It was in 2011 when Shammi Kapoor passed away after suffering from chronic kidney failure aged 79.

Talking about Jackie, the actor is set to star in the upcoming comey film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.