MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Still Good Enough SPX Breadth?

April 29, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) S&P 500 did its backing and filling within still overall bullish sectoral positioning - or was tech daily underperformance a risk-off sign? I'd examine the view in more than daily perspective, paying attention to volitility and bond market clues alike - that's exactly what I did intoday's packed video, adding USD as the key red flag as well.

You'll also enjoy the review of gold, silver, oil and copper that Trading Signals clients had been getting - the disconnecting gold and silver charts (talked GSR lately in detail), and oil didn't enjoy at least a brief sideways to up period of a few days before going south (it just did decline, bucking copper).

Saturday's extensive video had more details, pay attention to the real asset and setock market ratios presented earlier too. All eyes onTrump-Bessent speech (markets want substance I tweeted) and then the usually more sobering one (for the bulls I mean) Lutnick one. UPS job cutting news in response to AMZN one, isn't what the market would want to see, but I talked the disconnect between soft (consumer confidence) and hard data (retail sales) as about to get resolved a certain way lately... Can BTC and MSTR be really bothered?

Monica Kingsley

