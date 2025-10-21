Irish Continental Group plc

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 20th October 2025.

Number of Shares: 485,373 (four hundred and eighty-five thousand, three hundred and seventy-three) ICG Units, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.75 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

21st October 2025

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: ...



