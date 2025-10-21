IAEA Accredits HMC As Collaborative Centre For Radiation Medicine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Radiation Control Department, announced the accreditation of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) as an international collaborative center, the“Anchor Center,” in the field of radiation medicine.

This achievement is the result of close and ongoing cooperation between the MECC, represented by the Radiation Control Department, and HMC, as part of joint efforts to develop peaceful applications of nuclear technology in healthcare, diagnosis, and treatment, contributing to further scientific and medical progress for the benefit of Qatari society and humanity as a whole.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the MECC, Yousef Al Hamar emphasised that the accreditation of HMC as an international collaborative centre with the IAEA is a major achievement that adds to Qatar's distinguished record in the areas of international cooperation and the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. It also reflects the great confidence that the country's institutions enjoy among specialised international organisations.

This accreditation is a significant national achievement that enhances Qatar's position in the fields of nuclear medicine and cancer treatment, as part of the“Rays of Hope” initiative launched by the IAEA to provide radiotherapy to cancer patients, particularly in developing countries.

This achievement comes within the framework of the practical arrangements signed between the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar and the IAEA in November 2023, during the visit of the IAEA's Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation Hua Liu to Doha, which will contribute to strengthening the advanced healthcare system in the country.

This event embodies Qatar's commitment to supporting international efforts to combat cancer and affirms its active role in providing specialized medical expertise and services at the regional and global levels.

This also reflects the close cooperation between MECC, represented by the Radiation Control Department - as the national point of contact with the IAEA and relevant state institutions - in supporting the achievement of sustainable development goals and developing national capabilities in the fields of radiation medicine and peaceful nuclear technology, thus consolidating Qatar's position in supporting international initiatives aimed at employing nuclear technologies to serve humanity.